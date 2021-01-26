Gracie’s Project to host blood drive at PetSmart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project, a local animal rescue, will host a blood drive at PetSmart Saturday.
The Coffee Memorial Bloodmobile we be parked outside of the store from noon to 4:00 p.m.
Donors will recceive a one-of-a-kind Gracie’s Project t-shirt, a 2021 t-shirt and a free pass to Escape the Trap House.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
To schedule an appointment, call 806.331.8833.
