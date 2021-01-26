Electric car sales increase, firefighters share tactics if involved in electric car fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters could be responding to more electric car fires as there are increasing electric cars on the Panhandle roads.
Panhandle car dealerships are experiencing an increase in electric or hybrid cars that were bought recently.
With more of them on the road, the chances of these cars being involved in severe crashes could increase.
The PIO for the Amarillo Fire Department says it’s important that firefighters know how to properly respond.
“With electric vehicle fires, you can have a fire, you can have extraction issues with cutting these high voltage lines that can shock you and there’s also a risk of a hazmat response with the toxic chemicals that come out of these batteries,” said Cody Snyder, PIO for the Amarillo Fire Department.
Snyder says when those chemicals leak out of the high voltage lithium ion battery, they can be toxic to firefighters.
Water can also create a reaction with the exotic materials bringing the temperature up to 5,000 degrees.
So, in these cases, larger volumes of water are needed.
“They can create a thermal runaway which is just a perpetual unstoppable chain reaction, once the chemistry reaches a certain temperature, it starts creating gases inside these batteries. They swell up and releases gas, which in turn creates more heat, releases more gas, the gas catches fire, which can catch another fire, so you have to dump lots and lots of water on these things,” said Snyder.
Snyder says the firefighters will spray water on the car, at least 30 minutes extra so, a fire has no chance to reignite again.
“When we approach these vehicles, we usually have some kind of idea that it’s an electric vehicle but not always. A lot of the times, these emblems don’t exist, they’ve been removed and it’s dark so you just can’t see them,” said Snyder.
Snyder says firefighters have hands on training with hybrid vehicles but not fully electric ones.
“We do see them, we get to walk around them, lay hands on them that kind of thing, but to my knowledge we haven’t been able to lay hands on them,” said Snyder.
