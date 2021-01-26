Doppler Dave Is Watching For More Snow

We have certainly had a taste of winter weather today with cold temperatures and areas of snow. Although we have seen some sporadic sunshine, patches of snow will continue to develop in New Mexico and move east across our area through the evening. Amarillo and surrounding areas will likely only see a dusting, but an inch or two is possible in northern areas. After the snow clears tonight, temperatures will plummet into the teens. Some clearing tomorrow will allow highs to reach the mid 40s.