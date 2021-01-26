Dalhart Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after patrol vehicle struck

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Dalhart are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that caused “substantial damage” to a patrol vehicle.
Officials said a parked patrol vehicle was struck at 12:57 a.m. on January 23.
In nearby surveillance footage, the vehicle looks like a silver truck pulling a large black, enclosed trailer.
Dalhart Police said the trailer appears to have markings on the side.
Those with information are asked to call DPD at (806) 244-5546.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.