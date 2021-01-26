Dalhart Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after patrol vehicle struck

Dalhart Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after patrol vehicle struck
Footage of the vehicle (Source: DPD)
By Bailie Myers | January 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:44 AM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Dalhart are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that caused “substantial damage” to a patrol vehicle.

Officials said a parked patrol vehicle was struck at 12:57 a.m. on January 23.

In nearby surveillance footage, the vehicle looks like a silver truck pulling a large black, enclosed trailer.

Dalhart Police said the trailer appears to have markings on the side.

Those with information are asked to call DPD at (806) 244-5546.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.