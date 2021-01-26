COVID-19 vaccination clinic adjusts Tuesday hours to accommodate those working, traveling long distances

“Our goal is to serve as many people as possible,” said Stoughton. “Our staff do eventually have to go home and eat dinner and recharge for the next day, but we want to serve as many people as possible. We keep a close eye on the line and make sure we are cutting that line off as close to the [closing] time as we can. We don’t want to have any time that were not serving patients that we could so we definitely keep a really close eye on the time.”