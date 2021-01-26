COVID-19 vaccination clinic adjusts Tuesday hours to accommodate those working, traveling long distances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesdays, the City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each week.
“We made a little change to our vaccination schedule,” said Casie Stoughton, director of public health for the City of Amarillo. “Our hope is that we can serve people who have to work, so we’ll be open a little later in the afternoon.”
This will also benefit those driving long distances from rural communities.
However, the city will cut the line off so all vaccinations can be given before 7 p.m.
“Our goal is to serve as many people as possible,” said Stoughton. “Our staff do eventually have to go home and eat dinner and recharge for the next day, but we want to serve as many people as possible. We keep a close eye on the line and make sure we are cutting that line off as close to the [closing] time as we can. We don’t want to have any time that were not serving patients that we could so we definitely keep a really close eye on the time.”
Community members can now receive both their first and second dose of the vaccine.
Amarillo received 5,000 doses of the first vaccination shot.
Those eligible for their second dose must have undergone the 28-day wait period and bring the vaccination card confirming they received the first dose.
The city believes they have sufficient doses to last the week.
“Our first shipment was 3,000 doses. I know we’ve received that for our first allocation of second doses. Then our second allocation of second doses was a total of 7,000 doses, and that is still coming in throughout the week. So we should have enough to serve everybody with their second dose,” explained Stoughton.
To remain updated on the amount of available supplies, visit the city’s website.
“Our goal is to have that availability indicator for the 1A and 1B, and the second dose will have an availability indicator for that second dose as well. And we do anticipate [the second dose] being a little more of a trickle,” explained Stoughton.
This is a walk-in clinic meaning appointments are not available and the vaccine is free of charge.
The Amarillo City Transit is also providing free transportation. For more information, call (806) 378-3095.
