City of Amarillo to use money for city developments for residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is ready to borrow money for big projects that involve streets, water, sewer services and drainage improvements.
The City Council members voted today to sell different kinds of bonds to raise about $90 million for the work.
Voters have already approved spending $57 million of the money towards the street improvements.
The Director of capitol projects and development, Kyle Schniderejan said the street improvements will happen across the city.
Water fees increased last year to pay for the water and sewer debt and drainage fees increased last year to pay debt on those types of projects.
