Vibra rehabilitation Hospital hosting job fair for 25 full-time jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two facilities in Amarillo currently have 25 full-time jobs open, 1 part time opening and numerous per diem jobs open to applicants between two facilities.
Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital and Vibra Hospital of Amarillo is offering sign on bonuses from $600 to $10,000 depending on the position and location picked.
The job fair will be held Wednesday Jan. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Amarillo, 7200 W. 9th Ave Amarillo.
They have clinical and non-clinical positions available.
They will have computers for applicants to apply and then will go to an in-person interview.
For more information call, (806) 467-7007.
