State health officials reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | January 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 14 new cases in Curry County, and five in Roosevelt County.

The report shows one death a man in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,157.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 169,696 COVID-19 cases.

Today’s number of hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

95,848 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 7,021 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,677

Quay County: 395

Roosevelt County: 1,740

Union County: 209

There have been 115 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 58

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 42

Union County: 7

There are 46,176 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,548

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,614

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,237

Randall County: 15,476

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,327 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,418

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,653

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,682

Randall County: 13,479

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 988 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 41

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 355

Randall County: 234

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,746 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 357

Cimarron County: 116

Texas County: 3,273

There have been 3,567 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 335

Cimarron: 107

Texas County: 3,125

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 4

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 19

