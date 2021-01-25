Caprock High School placed on temporary lockout after gunshot heard in area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School was on an active lockout due to a gunshot being heard in the neighborhood earlier today.
At approximately 2:04 p.m., officers were called near S. Manhattan Street on a gunshot heard in the area.
A vehicle with a bullet hole was located near S. Seminole.
Caprock High School was on lockout for approximately 30 minutes, but that has now been lifted. Students are now following their regular school schedule.
Officers are still investigating in the area.
