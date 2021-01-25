Agrilife taking registration for online classes about High Plains landscape care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service (AgriLife), The Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities, and Disability Rights Texas will host a four-part webinar series, “Promoting Positive Special Education Experiences in Rural Communities and Small School Districts.”
During this four-part series, attendees will receive relevant information and resources in regards to providing and receiving special education services in limited-resource areas of Texas.
Additionally, attorneys with Disability Rights Texas will be available to answer questions from attendees.
The webinars will be hosted by Skyler Mueller, AgriLife Extension regional coordinator, Amarillo, and will feature attorney and advocate speakers from Disability Rights Texas.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required and limited.
Following is a list of the event times, dates, and webinar topics:
- Part One: Jan 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Laws, Rights, Responsibilities, and Resources for Professionals and Educators.
- Part Two: Feb. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Rights, Responsibilities, and Resources for Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) meetings.
- Part Three: March 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Laws, Rights, Responsibilities, and Resources for Parents and Guardians
- Part Four: March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Virtual Resource Fair.
Clicking on the links will take participants to registration links for each session.
Organizations can reserve a virtual booth for the resource fair by contacting Mueller.
The virtual resource fair will provide professionals, individuals with disabilities, and their families with resources and information about available services.
