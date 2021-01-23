Tracking Moisture Sunday Night

It has been a much nicer day with temperatures in the 60s! Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 30s. Sunday looks a bit cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies early but clouds will start to gather by evening. A fast-moving storm system will wrap up near our area, bringing showers & the possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday night. Places further North especially the NE Panhandle MAY see some wintry precipitation late Sunday night. Storm system will be out of our area by Monday morning.