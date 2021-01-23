Pampa Chief warns of phone scam that shows up as Pampa’s police phone number

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department has been receiving calls from citizens asking why they would call them to collect on fines and fees.
According to Chief Richburg, the number showing up on their phones is the actual Pampa Police Department phone number.
Pampa reassures that they do not collect fines and fees and never would call for something related to this.
The Pampa police would not work up warrants for unpaid fines or taxes or any other fees and call to threaten arrest should they not be paid.
“If you receive a call like this, hang up on them. If you’re concerned and want to verify the spoof call, call the Police Department and we will answer any questions you may have. Technology has afforded many new ways to victimize persons. Never give your Social Security number or Bank Account information to anyone you do not know, unless you are 100 percent sure its secure to do so,” said Chief Richburg.
The caller asking for gift cards and pre paid credit cards as payment are typically a sign of a scam.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.