Amarillo College prepares to host first Mental Health First Aid course of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the last three years, Amarillo College has been hosting Mental Health First Aid training courses six times a year but in 2020, because of the pandemic they were only able to offer it once.
The college is now getting ready to host the first session of the year.
“This is one of those programs that helps educate people knock out those myths and barriers about people who are suffering from mental health that they’re not violent, they’t not bad people,” said Jeff Wallick, director of outreach and safety training at Amarillo College.
During the eight-hour course, participants will learn risk and factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns.
It will also go over strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations.
“I know people who are bipolar, suffer with addition,” said Augusta Benavidez, former student of the class.
Benavidez took the class last year because she wanted to learn how to find resources, cope and be more patient with some of her loved ones.
“I have family members that struggle with addiction,” said Benavidez. “To me, I was like no that’s not true, you can stop if you want to and that kind of help me sit back and think about it and I actually have my book at home with all my notes.”
Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack. Mental Health First Aid is a training course meant to help participants recognize, understand and respond when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem.”
“They give you pointers, they let other people tell their stories, you are able to talk and tell your stories,” said Benavidez. “With their live experiences it helps you deal with it and you are like, oh I can relate to that here’s something I can get out of this specific situation.”
The class will take place Friday, January 29 and is open to the public, because of COVID-19 guidelines only 23 students will be allowed in this session.
“I thought I was going to sit in an eight-hour lecture class,”said Benacidez. “Nobody likes to do that, I mean honestly.”
Benavidez also added that the instructor has been able to adapt the class to where you are COVID-19 safe but still able to work in groups.
The class is 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Building B, Room 104.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.