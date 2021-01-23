After 60 years of marriage couple dies of COVID-19 just one day apart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The couple met in Guymon, lived in Pampa most of their lives and had been living in Amarillo for the last seven years.
They loved spending time with their three kids and several grandchildren and enjoyed listening to Country Western on Saturdays.
The daughter says they were always very independent.
Her dad, JD Grider, at 83 still drove everywhere and her mom, Delphia Grider, at 84 never missed her weekly salon appointments.
Her mother began having health issues years ago and her father became the primary caretaker.
During one of her regular check ups, the mother fell and broke four of her ribs.
She was then taken to the hospital where the family says they found out she had contracted COVID-19.
“It was tough on him while she was out and he started getting very depressed when in fact he had contracted COVID,” said daughter, Lisa Carroll.
Lisa and her son Ryan, both live in Tennessee.
Lisa came to Amarillo to be closer to her mother when her dad was admitted to the hospital.
She then decided to call her son.
“At that point that is when I realized you know whenever he is not doing well, there is something wrong. That is when I packed up and drove the 11 hours to get to Amarillo and actually, I got the call on the way there that my grandmother had passed away,” said grandson, Ryan Carroll.
Lisa says she was on the way the funeral home to arrange her mother’s service when she then got a call from the doctor.
“When my mother passed, the doctors learned my father was upstairs fighting for his life. And they allowed us to be with him until he took his last breathe so, it was a tough day planning a funeral, letting your father go,” said Carroll.
The family shares she always said she did not want to live without her husband, and since he always took care of her, he always said he wanted to live just one day longer than her.
“All we can really rely on is that they got what they wanted and they never lived a day without each other. Neither one of them knew that the other passed and I mean what a blessing,” said Ryan Carroll.
Both Lisa and her son Ryan say they are going to take the vaccine in their memory and will continue to share their story in a way to not only keep their memory alive but also show others the severity of the virus.
