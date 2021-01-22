Volunteers needed to serve long-term care Ombusdmen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area Agency on Aging-Long Term Care Ombudsmen Program is seeking volunteers in Armstrong, Carson, Potter, Randall to advocate for residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Volunteers ombudsmen visit residents, identify and investigate complaints, and educate residents, families, and facility staff on protecting the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals living in long-term care settings.
Ombudsmen services are free and confidential.
Volunteers must be at least 18-years old and complete a free online, 36-hour training course that includes classroom, self-study, and in-facility training.
No prior experiences is required.
Hours are flexible and determined by each volunteer.
Training starts January 24, 2021 with the follow up training on February 4 and the final training on February 18, if hours still need to be completed.
Registration is required.
If you have one hour per week to make a difference in someones life, contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Lisa Hancock at (806) 331-2227.
