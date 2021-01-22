State health officials reports 27 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | January 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 4:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 16 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County , one in Union County and seven in Roosevelt County.

Reports show one death in Curry County:

  • A man in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,077.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 167,731 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 624 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

92,109 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 6,956 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,630

Quay County: 390

Roosevelt County: 1,727

Union County: 209

There have been 113 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 56

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 42

Union County: 7

There are 46,083 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,541

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,614

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,188

Randall County: 15,439

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,266 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,418

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,653

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,656

Randall County: 13,444

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 982 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 41

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 352

Randall County: 231

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 351

Cimarron County: 117

Texas County: 3,239

There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 327

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 3,043

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

