Slight Cooldown

Thanks to a shot of cooler air from the north, we’ll see highs drop down into the upper-40s for our Friday, however the winds won’t be too bad. However due to clearer skies, our morning lows are likely to drop down into the 20s. As we head into the weekend, winds will turn back out of the southwest for Saturday, allowing us to warm back up into the 60s before another cold front on Sunday. We’re also still tracking the possibility for some fog early Saturday morning and rain/snow chances for late Sunday.