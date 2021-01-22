Caterers start to see a slight increase in bookings during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trays that would hold corn bread, ribs or brisket for weddings and fundraisers, spent most of 2020 stashed away as the pandemic took big parties out of the picture.
Richard Dyer had been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years, when he decided to only do catering, which he says was working out great until last year.
He is the owner of Desperado’s Catering and usually does around 800 bookings a year, but in 2020, “We were lucky if we did 60,” said Dyer.
In order to stay afloat, Dyer started selling barbecue out of a food trailer in different areas in the panhandle.
“Keep us out of the poor house and keep employees paid,” said Dyer.
Other caterers in Amarillo had to get creative. Delvin Wilson, who runs Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering, always considered catering the backbone of his business but as reservations started to get cancelled last year, he knew it was time for change.
“If I ended up finding a good deal along Neck Bones, which are not that expensive, nobody had a Neck Bone special or we did some other chicken, something like that,” said Wilson. “We did family meals also because people were going through hard time, we feed family of four for 25 dollars, which is pretty reasonable and that really help because we were doing probably about 40 to 50 of those.”
Something similar happened to Kristi Aragon, who also started to sell to-go meals but for her business Two Knives Catering.
“Anything I can do to keep my staff employed,” said Aragon.
Soon the to-go boxes became a blessing in disguise.
“We started thinking, well people want meals and they are scared, you couldn’t go out to restaurants anymore but wanted a good meal and everyone, frankly, was tired of cooking at home so we started doing more to go meals,” said Aragon “Our business just exploded.”
The impact COVID-19 has had in the event industry is not only reflected on the caterers but venues and party equipment rental services have also seen significant losses.
“A good 60 percent decline this year in our weddings and our events, “ said Suzette Nistler, owner of Nistler’s. “We also had to cancel a few nonprofit fundraisers and we had two retreats that we cancel. People were just not comfortable being in a large group even though we are an all outdoor venue. "
With the roll out of the vaccines, these businesses are starting to see a few more bookings.
“Quinciañera season is back, you know, that’s your April and May months,” said Keith Grays, owner of In This Moment Events. “I mean, my phones have been ringing out the hook trying to schedule graduations.”
Although things are starting to look up, there is still a long way to go until until some of these businesses get back to pre-COVID-19 revenue, but they are all hopeful that better times are ahead.
