I-40 & Western to close, other traffic changes heading into the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to TxDOT, Western street underneath Interstate 40 is closed starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight as the next phase of bridge demolition begins.
On I-40 at Western, construction has switched from the two outside lines to the two inside lanes, with two lanes going in each direction.
Also closed starting today will be I-40 and Pullman’s Eastbound ramp. The closure will start at 8:00 Friday morning and last until 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.
This weekend, there will be construction in the area of I-40 Eastbound just before Washington St. through I-40 over Arthur St. for concrete work Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The ramp from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound will be closed.
Traffic will be diverted at the interchange to I-40 Westbound to the Washington Street overpass using the turnaround access to I-40 Eastbound.
Both of the right two lanes as well as the shoulder will be closed.
Also expect delays on I-40 and Lakeside Loop 335. Trucks will be hauling tar into the new Toot’n Totum site, making wide right turns into the gates.
