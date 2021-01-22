I-40 & Western to close, other traffic changes heading into the weekend

By Penny Kmitt | January 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 10:49 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to TxDOT, Western street underneath Interstate 40 is closed starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight as the next phase of bridge demolition begins.

On I-40 at Western, construction has switched from the two outside lines to the two inside lanes, with two lanes going in each direction.

Also closed starting today will be I-40 and Pullman’s Eastbound ramp. The closure will start at 8:00 Friday morning and last until 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.

This weekend, there will be construction in the area of I-40 Eastbound just before Washington St. through I-40 over Arthur St. for concrete work Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The ramp from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound will be closed.

Traffic will be diverted at the interchange to I-40 Westbound to the Washington Street overpass using the turnaround access to I-40 Eastbound.

Both of the right two lanes as well as the shoulder will be closed.

Also expect delays on I-40 and Lakeside Loop 335. Trucks will be hauling tar into the new Toot’n Totum site, making wide right turns into the gates.

