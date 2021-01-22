Atmos Energy spokesmen expected gas leak near Plains Avenue to be repaired later today

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police are asking everyone to avoid the area around the 1000 block of Plains Avenue due to a large ground gas leak.
The area around the 1000 block of Plains Avenue between Elm Street and Fire Street, a large ground saturation of Natural gas has been detected and must be extracted.
According to officials this may take sometime.
Several residents have been evacuated to create a safe zone around the area.
The residents of four homes in Hereford are waiting for repairs to a natural gas line and word it’s safe to go home.
Atmos Energy spokesman Michael Gonzales said he expects repairs to be finished later today.
He said crews detected natural gas in the soil near the homes during routine maintenance.
The gas supply was turned off to let the gas clear out before making repairs.
