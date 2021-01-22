GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how gestures of kindness can brighten someones day

“Teachers and educator, I just enjoy those little moments , I have had some unexpected second graders dropped me off their poems earlier this week and it just lifted my spirits ya know sometimes that’s just exactly what you need in the moment and you don’t even realize you needed it. And comes form those kids who recognize it, you know again I think its that unexpected component that makes you want to go ‘I really needed that’, and it’s thoughtful and it’s in kid language but you love it because you know what they are trying to say so, they are just appreciative. It makes me, it gives me that little push I need sometimes just to do my job a little bit better,” said Kami.