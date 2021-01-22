GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how gestures of kindness can brighten someones day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Showing appreciation to someone through a simple gesture of kindness can unexpectedly brighten their day.
In the process, those performing the acts of kindness can also come away blessed.
This week we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King and one of my favorite quotes from him is ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.’
The leaders readers network of public schools is capitalized on that theme for special service project to where students express their appreciations and teachers, by writing poems of gratitude.
Writing the poem certainly impacted the teachers but in the process the students became in tune with a heart of gratitude.
“I love the fact that not only do we celebrate our community and building community but the students are celebrating their teachers, and all the hard work that they are doing,” said Kami Collins, Hamlet Elementary Teacher.
“My teacher, with the biggest heart, my teacher pushes everyone to do great. My teacher is here for us each and everyday,” said Rudie Pedroza, Bowie Middle School Student.
“We give them opportunity to think about how teachers have impacted them, as the students worked on these projects because I walked around and I listened and they, among their peers they talked about things the teachers have taught them. And so, they are recognizing just how hard their teachers are working,” said Madison Coleman, Bowie Middle School teacher.
“And I went to my social studies teacher Mr. Congerez, Mr. Congerez is funny, sweet, hard working, caring, loving, always putting other before himself , thank you so much for everything,” Camille Hemandez, Bowie Middle school student.
All the students experience growth and the importance of showing gratitude with a simple poem, the gestures have hit there mark in a big way of teachers on the receiving end of the uplifting messages.
“Teachers and educator, I just enjoy those little moments , I have had some unexpected second graders dropped me off their poems earlier this week and it just lifted my spirits ya know sometimes that’s just exactly what you need in the moment and you don’t even realize you needed it. And comes form those kids who recognize it, you know again I think its that unexpected component that makes you want to go ‘I really needed that’, and it’s thoughtful and it’s in kid language but you love it because you know what they are trying to say so, they are just appreciative. It makes me, it gives me that little push I need sometimes just to do my job a little bit better,” said Kami.
What these impressions of love and gratitude, blessing both a giver and recipient, part of Dr. Kings legacy lives on and generates good news.
