Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook

The blanket of low clouds that moved in early today prevented much of a warm up. Even with skies clearing a bit for the late day hours, highs are only reaching the 40s. Clouds and fog are expected to redevelop overnight with dismal skies in place tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s, but after some cloudy morning hours skies should clear tomorrow afternoon as dry winds pick up from the SW. Winds could gust over 30mph tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will warm considerably into the low 60s. A few rain showers may be possible by late Sunday and even a few snow showers Sunday night.