2 dead after major crash at Northeast 24th and Roosevelt Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed in a crash at Northeast 24th and Roosevelt in Amarillo Thursday evening.
Around 9:32 p.m., officers were called to the crash.
Police say a 22-year-old man had been driving east on Northeast 24th with a 16-year-old passenger in the car.
The driver lost control of the car, causing it to crash into a dump truck that was parked in a driveway at a house in the area.
The driver and passenger both died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say speed is a factor in the crash.
The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.
