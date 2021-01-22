APD arrested 3 suspects connected to violent crimes over the past week

“The Amarillo Police Department is committed to relentlessly pursuing violent criminals and reducing the shootings and other violent crimes occurring in our city. We appreciate the work that our partner agencies do to support Project Safe Neighborhoods and other crime fighting initiatives in Amarillo. I want to thank all the officers and detectives who have been working on this case. Their quality investigative work and diligence on this and many other cases is to be commended,” said Chief Birkenfield.