APD arrested 3 suspects connected to violent crimes over the past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has been investigating 3 different shootings, robberies, and aggravated assaults over the past week in Amarillo, according to APD.
During the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect information was similar and that these incidents were possibly all committed by the same persons.
The first occurred on January 13 near N. Hayes, where the victim was shot in his front yard by suspects in a vehicle driving by.
The second occurred on January 14 near Amarillo Blvd East.
A second victim was shot at, but his vehicle received the damage, and innocent bystanders also had their vehicle shot by the same suspects.
The third was the robbery of a Toot-N-Totum employee near S. Washington.
Amarillo police detectives obtained victim and witness interviews, and video from the businesses where two of these incidents occurred.
Three suspects were potentially identified, and officers were tasked with locating the suspects.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, Amarillo Police SWAT officers located the suspects and took them into custody without incident.
One suspect is 19-year-old Joseph Nino Diaz, who was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery.
Another suspect was 18-year-old Zabery Zevon Brandon, who was charged with Aggravated Robbery.
Diaz and Brandon were both booked into the Potter County Jail on their warrants.
A third suspect, a juvenile woman, was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
“The Amarillo Police Department is committed to relentlessly pursuing violent criminals and reducing the shootings and other violent crimes occurring in our city. We appreciate the work that our partner agencies do to support Project Safe Neighborhoods and other crime fighting initiatives in Amarillo. I want to thank all the officers and detectives who have been working on this case. Their quality investigative work and diligence on this and many other cases is to be commended,” said Chief Birkenfield.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.