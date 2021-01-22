Amarillo is leading nation in vaccination rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates.
According to the website Covidactnow.org Amarillo is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations based on the data they have for metro areas.
For Amarillo, it reports 28,859 people have received the first vaccination dose and 1,925 have received the second dose.
Not far behind Amarillo on the websites list is Lubbock and El Paso.
Texas, Michigan and Florida are among the top states that are leading in vaccinations.
