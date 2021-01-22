Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 22 shows 58 new cases, 116 recoveries, 7 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 22, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 1:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,944 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 58 new cases, 116 recoveries and seven deaths.

The report shows five deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 16,188 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 15,439 in Randall County.

28,100 people have recovered and 583 have died.

There are 10 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 17.44 percent.

Amarillo Update 1/22 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 46,083 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,541

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,614

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,188

Randall County: 15,439

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,266 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,418

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,653

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,656

Randall County: 13,444

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 982 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 41

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 352

Randall County: 231

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 351

Cimarron County: 117

Texas County: 3,239

There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 327

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 3,043

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

There are 6,929 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,614

Quay County: 387

Roosevelt County: 1,720

Union County: 208

There have been 112 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 55

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 42

Union County: 7

