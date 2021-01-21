Tracking a Nice Day

After Wednesday’s winds, Thursday is looking calmer, and even warmer than the past couple of days. We’ll see highs reaching into the mid-60s across much of the area with winds out of the north to northwest at only 5-10 mph. Skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. Looking ahead, a cold front will arrive tonight, knocking us back down into the upper-40s for our highs before we bounce back into the 60s for the weekend. As of right now, we are tracking the possibility for a rain/snow mix come late Sunday into early Monday morning, so we’ll watch that very closely.