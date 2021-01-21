State health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico counties today.
The report shows 28 new cases in Curry County, three in Quay County and five in Roosevelt County.
The report also showed the death of a man in his 70′s from Curry County. He man was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,044.
Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 166,823 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 644 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
91,096 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 6,929 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,614
Quay County: 387
Roosevelt County: 1,720
Union County: 208
There have been 112 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 55
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 42
Union County: 7
There are 46,009 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 77
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 175
Castro County: 589
Childress County: 1,183
Collingsworth County: 152
Cottle County: 108
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,533
Donley County: 132
Gray County: 1,606
Hall County: 193
Hansford County: 293
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 338
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 215
Moore County: 1,831
Motley County: 29
Ochiltree County: 825
Oldham County: 77
Parmer County: 787
Potter County: 16,170
Randall County: 15,399
Roberts County: 44
Sherman County: 101
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 399
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,140 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 88
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 233
Castro County: 708
Childress County: 1,090
Collingsworth County: 164
Cottle County: 140
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,418
Donley County: 213
Gray County: 1,646
Hall County: 173
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 487
Hemphill County: 297
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 179
Motley County: 51
Moore County: 1,915
Ochiltree County: 781
Oldham County: 96
Parmer County: 978
Potter County: 14,619
Randall County: 13,365
Roberts County: 34
Sherman County: 100
Swisher County: 555
Wheeler County: 363
There have also been 975 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 10
Castro County: 15
Childress County: 7
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 60
Donley County: 7
Gray County: 41
Hall County: 9
Hansford County: 13
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 49
Lipscomb County: 7
Ochiltree County: 17
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 51
Motley County: 5
Parmer County: 32
Potter County: 347
Randall County: 229
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 6
Swisher County: 13
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 351
Cimarron County: 117
Texas County: 3,239
There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 327
Cimarron: 103
Texas County: 3,043
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 3
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 18
