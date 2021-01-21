Officials: Man wanted by Texas Pardon and Parole Board

Luis Exinia Garcia Jr. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | January 21, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 8:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a man wanted on a parole violation for aggravated robbery.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 37-year-old Luis Exinia Garcia Jr. is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Garcia Jr. is wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 21, 2021

