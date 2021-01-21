Minimum wage increase debate leaves Amarillo business owners with mixed views

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden plans to almost double the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“Depending on how bad it is, I may actually have to cut back on staff and to keep the prices down. And one of the changes would be a price change in menu price increases, would be one way to recapture some of the costs,” said said Mike Fogiel, owner of The Lost Cajun, Ye Olde Pancake Station and Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House.
The owner of Fire Slice Pizzeria believes this would hurt the younger generation getting jobs the most, because employers would favor hiring qualified people instead of hiring the young adult with no experience and limited hours to work.
“I actually do agree that we should have an increase. I think that minimum wage is very low right now, and we haven’t had an increase in so long that one is due. But over double makes no sense, in a time frame that businesses are struggling to even stay open, that we would do that increase right now. I think a gradual to $15 an hour is not out of the question, but you know from $7.25 to $15 is just unsustainable,” said said Cody Blair, owner of Fire Slice Pizzeria.
Amarillo economists say from past research when minimum wage increased, there has been evidence that the consumer is affected with businesses increasing their prices.
They also say raising minimum wage in the past has caused cities to see higher unemployment rates but have only had a small effect on local businesses since the increase was not dramatic.
“They’re going to have to balance whether they, you know, perhaps they may say well, I need to reduce my workforce or maybe I need to just increase my prices. And so, they need to balance those competing factors with their balance sheet in addition to everything that’s going on with COVID right now,” said Neil Meredith, associate professor of economics, Dana Professor of Business at West Texas A&M University.
Meredith also says most economists favor the earned income tax credit (EITC) policy over raising minimum wage because the policy also advocates to helping people with lower incomes.
“Economists by enlarge, whether conservative or liberal alike favor that policy. And expanding said policy and even turning it into like a wage subsidy program where you would get a by weekly payment or something like that because the EITC is better designed to actually help the working poor and incentives work for the working poor and what not, whereas minimum wage is more of a blunt policy,” said Meredith.
Meredith also says businesses would have to balance those competing factors in addition to the COVID-19 economic problems many businesses have had to face.
“I would hate that to really knock people down another notch because the pandemic has been, so I think detrimental to some businesses. So, I do see it as, I see a positive and negative in it, so and that in with change, anytime you see change you’re going to see those things happening,” said Karen Roberts, owner of Get Fit, running store in Amarillo.
