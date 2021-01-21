Minimum wage increase debate leaves Amarillo business owners with mixed views

“I actually do agree that we should have an increase. I think that minimum wage is very low right now, and we haven’t had an increase in so long that one is due. But over double makes no sense, in a time frame that businesses are struggling to even stay open, that we would do that increase right now. I think a gradual to $15 an hour is not out of the question, but you know from $7.25 to $15 is just unsustainable,” said said Cody Blair, owner of Fire Slice Pizzeria.