Lower enrollment for Kid’s College and other programs back in session at AC

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After suspending several programs last spring to keep participants and instructors safe, Amarillo College (AC) is excited to have Kid’s College and other continuing education classes back on.
However, classrooms are looking significantly smaller this semester.
“We just checked it recently, we’re down about 39 percent compared to pre-COVID levels,” said Craig Clifton, executive director of enrichment and wellness at Amarillo College.
AC says the decrease in registrations was no surprise as they were already planning for smaller class sizes.
“Our children’s program was affected the least, our seniors programs were affected the most,” said Clifton. “Which makes sense because the seniors are the ones at most risk but adult classes are somewhere in between there.”
Constant sanitation and reduced class capacity are some of the safety measures that have been put in place.
“Before COVID, we ran approximately a thousand kids through our program, as of right now, we’re sitting at about almost 600 children,” said Ashley Walton, sports and dance programs supervisor at Amarillo College.
Kid’s College in particular is also implementing extra measures like, staggered classes with 30 minutes in between to avoid congestion at the entrance and adding instructors.
“By increasing the number of instructors, we were able to allow one instructor to be cleaning the whole time, in addition to what we do after classes,” said Walton. “We are cleaning the whole time.”
Classes are available for kids ages two to 18 and range from gymnastics and dance, to acting and cooking.
Also suspended last year was Kid’s College summer camps, which in 2019 impacted over 3,500 kids.
This year, the staff is hoping to have a similar impact.
“We’ll have morning and afternoon camps,” said Linda Dominguez, staff at Kid’s College. “We kind of follow this theme of science, technology, engineering, art and math. We will be reaching out to the community with our CYD camp, that’s Community and Youth Development camps and that will be in the Palo Duro, Cluster area and those camps are free to the kids that live in that area.”
Those interested in registering their kids for Spring, still have time to do so.
Detailed descriptions of each class and categories, including registration information, click here.
For more information about the registration, click here.
