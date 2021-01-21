Hereford resident killed in crash on 8th Ave near FM 2586

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford resident has died after a crash on 8th Avenue near FM 2586.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Hereford Police Department, Hereford Fire Department, Hereford EMS, Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS responded to the crash.
Hereford police say the single occupant of the car involved in the crash, a 50-year-old Hereford resident, died from their injuries.
Police say speed and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
