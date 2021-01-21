Child sex abuse lawsuit filed against Lubbock dentist, plaintiff seeks $10 million

According to the civil suit, “The amount of the Plaintiffs’ damages is substantial and well in excess of the jurisdictional minimums of this Court. Many elements of damage cannot be determined with mathematical precision. Furthermore, the determination of many of these elements of damage is peculiarly within the province of the jury. Plaintiffs do not at this time seek any certain amount of damages for any particular element of damage, however, Plaintiffs plead that they seek monetary relief in the amount of $10,000,000.00. Plaintiffs plead that the monetary relief sought falls in the amounts set out in Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 47(c)(5). Plaintiffs also seek judgment for all other relief to which Plaintiffs are entitled.”