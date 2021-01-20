Beautiful Thursday!

High clouds will keep our temperatures up a little for the overnight hours. We will start out Thursday with lows in the mid 30s and we will warm into the mid 60s! The winds will remain light with plenty of sunshine and occasional high clouds. Late in the day a cold front will move in making for a much cooler Friday. High clouds will be with us for Friday and this along with the cold front will keep temperatures in the upper 40s. We have a slow rebound temperature wise for the weekend.