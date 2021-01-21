AMoA postpones annual events, opens new exhibition offering ‘individual experience of art’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in decades, the Amarillo Museum of Art is postponing the AMoA Open and the Achievement in Arts Exhibition Gala, two of their most profitable events.
For now, they are opening a new exhibit called ‘Go Figure’ to take their place.
“Admission is always free of charge at the museum, but we do make a substantial part of our budget every year not just through the gala, but also donations (and) memberships,” said Deana Craighead, curator of education for the AMoA.
AMoA relies substantially on their gala funds and events that raise donations.
The AMoA Open, which allows community members to display artwork of their own, is typically an event that brings in substantial revenue.
Due to canceling both events, the museum continues to struggle, as these add to a long list of lost profits.
“We didn’t have summer camps, we’ve canceled museum school classes,” explained Craighead. “Now to not have the AMoA Open...and last spring we had students shows that we went virtual with for the first time in 40 years. It’s been interesting.”
However, museum staff is grateful they can continue offering the individual experience of art, despite cancelling group events.
They are confident this new exhibition keeps community members coming through the doors, allowing them to experience art on their own.
“Our attendance is not what it normally is, I will be very frank. Part of that is that were only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” continued Craighead. “We have had a very consistent group of people coming through every weekend. It really makes it worth while for us to be open and we really didn’t know if it would be the case when we first started that.”
The new exhibition, ‘Go Figure’, includes the work of 6 artists. Every piece focuses on the human condition, emotion, solitude and inner reflection.
AMoA staff believes this exhibition is timely given our current conditions and are confident it will speak to the public.
“It’s about people and emotion and things like that, which seem very pressing and seems very relevant for where we are right now,” said Craighead. “I think a lot of us have hit the wall in 2021. As a culture we turn to beauty and creativity and things like that in this difficult time so I hope people see the museum as a place for that.”
The AMoA does plan to host the AMoA Open and Achievement in Arts Exhibition Gala come Spring or Summer as vaccinations continue being distributed.
To help the AMoA and keep admission free, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.