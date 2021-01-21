Amarillo man dies after Tuesday evening shooting in west Amarillo

Amarillo man dies due to a traffic accident at the intersection of southwest 1st Avenue and south Bonham Street. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Tamlyn Cochran | January 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 5:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo man dies due to a traffic accident at the intersection of southwest 1st Avenue and south Bonham Street, according to APD.

On January 19 at 6:52 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of southwest 1st Avenue and south Bonham Street.

48-year-old Rodney Curtis Ward, was the only person in the vehicle and suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Ward was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

That evening detectives who were investigating the case made an arrest on a 15-year-old man juvenile who was connected with the shooting.

On Jan. 21, Ward died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit are continuing the investigation into the details of the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.

