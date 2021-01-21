Amarillo family shares how they are coping after losing someone to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Like most other families, the Chavez family was taking precautions against COVID-19.
But, despite their best efforts, the virus still crept into their home.
Edelmira and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time.
After a couple days, she began feeling better, but her husband was only getting worse.
Despite his usual reluctance to seek medical attention, she convinced him to go to the hospital.
But, after six hours in the waiting room, he decided to just go home.
The next day, he told Edelmira to call an ambulance.
“And the last thing he said to me before they took him was ‘Thank you for always taking care of me’ because that is what I did. I always took care of him, everything I did was for him,” said wife, Edelmira Chavez.
He spent 23 days in the hospital, 21 of those in the ICU. One of his lungs collapsed and he was eventually put in a medically induced coma.
So, the doctor would tell me I could still call and talk to him, but I never got to hear his voice again
She says she would call the nurses every day, but when the nurse called her, she knew it couldn’t be good.
They said he wasn’t doing well and wanted the family to come in and decide if they wanted him off life support.
“I wasn’t ready to make that decision. My mom sang him a song and I just told him, you know I am not ready for you to go, but if you are ready, go with Jesus,” said daughter, Michelle Ballesteros “And he did, and you just saw the monitor drop and he went with Jesus.”
She says they thank him because at the end they didn’t have to make that decision but add the days following were still devastating.
They had a balloon release for his birthday soon after and Edelmira says next month they would have been celebrating their 47th year anniversary.
“You know you feel like it is a nightmare and somebody is going to wake you up and it’s all going to be done but, yet I wake up in the middle of the night and I am all alone and he is not here. I get up and I look for him and he is not here,” said Edelmira
She says the snacks she bought him thinking he would be released are still in the fridge, and the so-called dad chair decorated with his packers gear remains untouched.
Their five kids, 14 grandchildren, and great great grandchild are all learning to put the pieces back together.
“It feels like someone just tore a piece of my heart away that I can’t get back because of the COVID,” said Ballesteros
She adds she will miss his conversations the most, and is sad to know he won’t see his grandchildren grow up.
Edelmira is now also learning to live without him and says she wants others to understand the numbers reported everyday are real people with families.
She pleads for people to wear their masks and think about others instead of taking this virus lightly.
