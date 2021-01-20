Xcel Energy asking to raise rates, boosting electric bill by almost $13

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is asking regulators to let it recover costs with a charge on electric bills that would boost an average residential customer’s bill by almost $13 per month.
According to Public Utility Commission documents, Xcel is asking to recover costs of about $71 million from Texas customers.
The billing increase would be 11.5 percent.
The increase involves the company’s base rate which include construction and operations.
Spokesman Wes Reeves said the costs are mostly for new power lines and substations.
Xcel proposes letting it add the charges from April first through March 2022.
