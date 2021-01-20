Warming Up

Southwest winds today are setting up a couple of warm days ahead as we get ready for the weekend. For your Wednesday, expect breezy conditions upwards of 20 mph, with gusts closer to 35 mph in some places, peaking in the early afternoon hours. Cloud cover is still a part of the forecast, as we’ll see cloudy conditions today, much like yesterday, slowly diminishing in the early evening hours. We’ll see a high today of around 58 degrees, then reach into the 60s for Thursday. We’ll see a slight cool down into the upper-40s by Friday but then warm right back to the 60s by the weekend, but with calmer winds. Clouds will still stay in the forecast for the time being.