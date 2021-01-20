Warmer Wednesday

Looks like another cloudy night with light winds & lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday looks a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy much of the day but we may see some clearing. If we see clearing, winds could be a bit more gusty. SW winds 15-25 with gusts over 40mph possible. As of right now, Fire Danger is ELEVATED across the NE Panhandle.
Still tracking a near miss storm system for Thursday. The low currently offshore of Southern California will dramatically weaken as it moves East. As for us, it doesn’t mean much besides a cool down & more clouds. I am also closely watching several dry slotting storm systems. Fire Danger looks possible over the weekend as well as early next week. It seems we are stuck in the near miss & dry slotting pattern, hopefully we can break out of it soon!