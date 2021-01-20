Thompson park pool on schedule to open Memorial day with state of art features

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although it started with the need to replace an old pool, what they are putting in, is really more of an aquatic style facility.
The Director says these types of parks are popping up across the nation and Amarillo is not being left behind.
“We have designed in a volleyball area so there is actually a more active area where you can play water volleyball or water basketball, so we also have basketball,” said Michael Kashuba, director for the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department “And it is obviously accessible to everybody in our community to it does meet all of our ADA requirements.”
He says the number one request they received from the community survey sent out was a lazy river, which they have included as well.
However, they designed it in a way to double for resistance training.
“We can also offer things like kayaking classes because of the size. So, we can use it for lazy river but we can also use it for kayaking or resistance training,”said Kashuba “So, if people want to train for a marathon or triathlon and want to get some resistance training or if they have had an injury and want to get back and start walking in the pool, we are going to offer that as an option as well.”
On top of that, they will have a water spray area for children, and a lounging area where people can sit partially submersed in the water.
It is set to be a seasonal pool, only open during summer. Kashuba notes the Warford pool is still available year-round for people who would like to swim laps.
The plan right now is demolish the original Thompson pool and replace it with turf after this facility is completed.
They also have plans to build a special events space.
“Across the lake right now, you’ve got the Thompson Lake House which is an aging structure. This would look at replacing that, so things like family reunions, weddings, you know corporate parties,” said Kashuba “But also, the ability for our department to program it so we could do classes like yoga and other classes that would be great for our community in that space”
Construction for that will start after this summer.
The price of admission for the new pool has not been set yet, but they are looking at what other similar pools are charging and listening to community feedback to figure out the pricing.
