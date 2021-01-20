State health officials report 25 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 13 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and 10 in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,009.

Including today’s newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 165,835 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 605 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

89,756 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 6,894 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,587

Quay County: 384

Roosevelt County: 1,715

Union County: 208

There have been 111 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 54

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 42

Union County: 7

There are 45,734 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 77

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 175

Castro County: 589

Childress County: 1,183

Collingsworth County: 152

Cottle County: 108

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,522

Donley County: 132

Gray County: 1,601

Hall County: 193

Hansford County: 293

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 338

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 215

Moore County: 1,831

Motley County: 29

Ochiltree County: 825

Oldham County: 77

Parmer County: 787

Potter County: 16,062

Randall County: 15,248

Roberts County: 44

Sherman County: 101

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 399

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,018 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 88

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 233

Castro County: 708

Childress County: 1,090

Collingsworth County: 164

Cottle County: 140

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,386

Donley County: 213

Gray County: 1,646

Hall County: 173

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 487

Hemphill County: 297

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 179

Motley County: 51

Moore County: 1,915

Ochiltree County: 781

Oldham County: 96

Parmer County: 978

Potter County: 14,574

Randall County: 13,317

Roberts County: 34

Sherman County: 100

Swisher County: 555

Wheeler County: 363

There have also been 969 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 10

Castro County: 15

Childress County: 7

Collingsworth County: 5

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 60

Donley County: 7

Gray County: 41

Hall County: 9

Hansford County: 13

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 49

Lipscomb County: 7

Ochiltree County: 17

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 51

Motley County: 5

Parmer County: 32

Potter County: 343

Randall County: 227

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 6

Swisher County: 13

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 351

Cimarron County: 117

Texas County: 3,239

There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 327

Cimarron: 103

Texas County: 3,043

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 3

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 18

