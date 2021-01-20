Preview: WTAMU Women’s Basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WTAMU Women’s basketball team heads into the rest of their five-game home stand this Friday against Texas A&M Kingsville. The Lady Buffs are coming off of a sweep against UT Permian Basin and are on a four-game winning streak.
Senior post Abby Spurgin was named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Defensive Basketball Player of the week. In the past three games Spurgin was 16 of 35 from the field, averaged 13.7 points per game, and had 21 rebounds.
“Yeah, you know Abby Spurgin had a really good couple of games,” said head coach Kristen Mattio. “She did a really good job of getting some buckets and taking advantage of her height in there.”
The Lady Buffs are still getting accustomed to playing a schedule filled with double-headers.
“There’s a constant adjustment,” said Mattio. “It has definitely felt different this season playing back-to-back the same team.”
The Lady Buffs are now preparing to play six games in the next nine days.
