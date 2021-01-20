7 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 72 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 20 new cases and 11 recoveries in the counties.
There are now 942 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 902 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 31 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 677 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 627 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 41 active cases in Hartley County.
There have been a total of 1,619 total confirmed cases in the counties.
There are 45,732 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 77
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 175
Castro County: 589
Childress County: 1,183
Collingsworth County: 152
Cottle County: 108
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,522
Donley County: 132
Gray County: 1,599
Hall County: 193
Hansford County: 293
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 338
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 215
Moore County: 1,831
Motley County: 29
Ochiltree County: 825
Oldham County: 77
Parmer County: 787
Potter County: 16,062
Randall County: 15,248
Roberts County: 44
Sherman County: 101
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 399
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 43,004 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 88
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 233
Castro County: 708
Childress County: 1,090
Collingsworth County: 164
Cottle County: 140
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,386
Donley County: 213
Gray County: 1,632
Hall County: 173
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 487
Hemphill County: 297
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 179
Motley County: 51
Moore County: 1,915
Ochiltree County: 781
Oldham County: 96
Parmer County: 978
Potter County: 14,574
Randall County: 13,317
Roberts County: 34
Sherman County: 100
Swisher County: 555
Wheeler County: 363
There have also been 968 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 10
Castro County: 15
Childress County: 7
Collingsworth County: 5
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 60
Donley County: 7
Gray County: 40
Hall County: 9
Hansford County: 13
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 49
Lipscomb County: 7
Ochiltree County: 17
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 51
Motley County: 5
Parmer County: 32
Potter County: 343
Randall County: 227
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 6
Swisher County: 13
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,707 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 351
Cimarron County: 117
Texas County: 3,239
There have been 3,473 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 327
Cimarron: 103
Texas County: 3,043
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 3
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 18
There are 6,869 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,574
Quay County: 382
Roosevelt County: 1,705
Union County: 208
There have been 111 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 54
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 42
Union County: 7
