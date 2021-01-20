No injuries reported after fire in Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a fire at an Amarillo home near North Fairmont Street and West Amarillo Boulevard.
Today at 1:21 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structured fire near North Fairmont.
Crews arrived at 1:24 p.m. and found a large amount of fire and smoke.
While crews were inside, searching for possible victims and extinguishing fire, the roof began to collapse.
Interior crews were forced to evacuate until the fire was brought under control.
Crews re-entered the home to search for possible victims.
None were found and no injuries were reported.
Strong winds were a factor in the spread of fire. Crews were bale to gain control of the fire before nearby residents became involved.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded and was able to determine that a stove was left on, causing the fire.
Official cause will be “Accidental”.
