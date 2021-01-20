Amarillo area law enforcement agencies prepare for Inauguration Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local law enforcement agencies have officers, SWAT units and medical staff on standby in case any Inauguration Day protests cause violence or destruction.
The Amarillo Police Department says they do not have extra officers on active duty, but they have them on standby in case a situation arises.
“The safety of the community is our number one thing that we look at every year,” said Jeb Hilton, the public information officer for APD. “When it comes to vandalism or anything like that, any kind of destruction...we always try to be prepared and this is something that we haven had to experience before. We are planning to respond to anything that may come up.”
APD and the Potter County Sheriff’s Department both say they are in contact with federal law enforcement, keeping them alert if a situation begins to arise.
“We do stay in contact with all of our national partners,” explained Hilton. “We have officers that are actually inside with some of the units. The FBI, the DEA, and different agencies like that. We are aware of all of the things that are going around and we’re preparing.”
Potter County Sheriff’s Department also has their SWAT unit on standby as well as officers. The SWAT unit is training today and will be together, ready to deploy in a moments notice if necessary.
Additionally, Randall County Sheriff’s Department has medical staff on standby. This includes tactical paramedics and other emergency medical staff that will deploy if a situation needing their attention arises.
Randall County will also have additional deputies patrolling the Randall County Annex and their facilities in Canyon.
Although remaining vigilant, all law enforcement agencies want to ensure community members can express their right to protest peacefully.
“Everybody has a right to be heard and we’re not going to stop that right,” explained Hilton. “But when it comes to vandalism or anything like that, any kind of destruction, we will step in and make sure that’s not happening and we will take action when needed. As far as people protesting and expressing their rights, then, yes, were definitely for that and well make sure everybody is as safe as possible when that’s going on.”
They want to remind the community that they are working to keep everyone safe, and to report any circumstancea that may seem suspicious or out of the ordinary.
“The Police Department and the Sheriff’s Departments are all monitoring the situations that could arise. We want everybody to be cautious but be aware of anything that’s out of the normal. If we do see anything that is bringing concern to you, let us know,” said Hilton.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.