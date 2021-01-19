Xcel Energy finishes Hunsley Substation to improve reliability between Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed an $8.3 million investment into the Hunsley Substation between Amarillo and Canyon.
The need for the new substation was credited to rapid development between the cities.
Xcel representatives said the substation, located along Farm-to-Market Road 2590 west of the Hunsley Hills neighborhood in Canyon, is now serving existing customers in the area and new residential developments north toward Loop 335 in south Amarillo.
“These efforts improve the quality of service for area customers, but also prepare the metro area to grow as we shake off the effects of the pandemic,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy, Texas. “Timely investments in our electrical system are vital to the region’s economic health.”
