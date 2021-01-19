United Family donates 1,000 socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo as part of the “Pears for Pairs” initiative.
From October through December, a portion of the proceeds for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears went to purchasing socks to support the homeless community.
Through the initiative, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.
