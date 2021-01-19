United Family donates 1,000 socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo

United Family donates 1,000 socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo
The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo as part of the “Pears for Pairs” initiative. (Source: lepaa.org)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 10:09 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Amarillo as part of the “Pears for Pairs” initiative.

From October through December, a portion of the proceeds for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears went to purchasing socks to support the homeless community.

Through the initiative, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.