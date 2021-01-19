Traffic reduced to one lane on I-40 and Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be a I-40 and Western traffic switch, starting tonight at 7:00, Jan 19, according to TxDOT.
The I-40 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Western Street as crews move traffic barriers and add stripe lines in advance of switching traffic by Wednesday morning’s commute.
Traffic will swithc from the two outside lanes to the two inside lanes in both directions.
Starting at 7:00 p.m., Friday Jan 22, Western Street will be closed under the interstate as crew will proceed with the next phase of bridge demolition.
Area motorists are advised to find alternate routes.
