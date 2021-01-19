Several pieces of jewelry, clothing stolen off trailer at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating the suspect who stole several items off a trailer at a hotel.
Crime Stoppers say the victim reported several items stolen off his trailer at a hotel near I-40 East and South Osage Street on January 10.
The items include various pieces of family jewelry and clothing.
If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of the items, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.